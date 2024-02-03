Air Defense System Destroys Kh-59 Missile Over Dnipro Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Dnipropetrovsk region, fighters of the East Air Command destroyed an enemy Kh-59 missile in the sky over the Kryvyi Rih district.



The command reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.



"In the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipro region, a unit of the East Air Command destroyed a Kh-59 guided missile," the statement reads.

As reported, on the night of February 3, fighters of the East Air Command destroyed five Shaheds attack drones used by Russians to attack the Kryvyi Rih district.