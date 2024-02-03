In Kherson Region, Invaders Drop Bombs On Village: RMA Shows Consequences

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Kachkarivka, in the Kherson region, three dozen houses, a critical infrastructure facility, and a school were damaged by Russian bombing.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, wrote about this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Yesterday, the village of Kachkarivka in the Beryslav region came under fire. Russians dropped guided bombs on the village. As a result of the shelling, three dozen residential buildings and a critical infrastructure facility were heavily damaged. Another hit was on a school," the statement said.

RMA shows consequences of enemy shelling in Bilozerk

It is noted that there were no casualties among residents.

As reported, five people, including a child, were evacuated from the town of Beryslav and the village of Shlyakhove in the Kherson region.