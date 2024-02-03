Russian Troops Attack Nikopol District Five Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region five times.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The invaders fired from heavy artillery. They targeted with kamikaze drones. In total, the area survived five attacks during the day. The Nikopol and Myrovks community were under attack. People survived," he wrote.

Lysak added that more than 30 private houses and nine outbuildings were destroyed. Gas pipelines and power lines were damaged.

As reported, the power supply was restored in Kryvyi Rih after a night attack by the enemy.