Agreement With Germany On Security Guarantees Should Show Its Seriousness - Presidential Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The agreement with Germany on security guarantees should show the aggressor country that Germany is serious about supporting Ukraine.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva said this on the air of the nationwide telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.

"Today, Germany's position is decisive, Germany is the engine in the EU, and the agreement on security guarantees that we are actively preparing together with the German side must reflect the real state of assistance provided by Germany. And, more importantly, Germany's long-term support for ten years to show the aggressor country that Germany is serious about supporting Ukraine until victory, for victory and after Ukraine's victory," Zhovkva said.

As reported, on February 1, under the agreements between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reached during a telephone conversation on January 24, 2024, a two-day round of talks was held with representatives of the German government to conclude a bilateral agreement on security commitments and long-term support for Ukraine.