EU May Approve Military Aid For Ukraine Over Next Few Days - Borrell

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union maintains a strong position on supporting Ukraine in its struggle for its freedom and independence, and will likely be able to set up an aid fund for Ukraine within the framework of the European Peace Facility within the next few days.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell said this today in Brussels during a press conference following the Gymnich meeting of EU foreign ministers, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"A substantial discussion of military assistance for Ukraine, our unity, looking for a peaceful future for Ukraine and Ukrainian people. We discussed a lot the situation on the battlefield, the situation of military supplies, the Ukrainian assistance fund, which, I hope, will be agreed in the next days inside the European Peace Facility," said the EU High Representative.

"Our position remains firm. Ukraine needs more support and quicker support. Support has to come now. And Ukraine's victory is crucial not only for Ukraine, but for peace and stability in Europe," added Josep Borrell.

As reported earlier, a Gymnich meeting of EU's top diplomats was held in Brussels today. One of the issues discussed was the EU High Representative's proposal to create an aid fund for Ukraine within the framework of the European Peace Facility in the amount of EUR 20 billion for the next four years implying EUR 5 billion annual allocations. The money is supposed to be used for the supply of military equipment and weapons to Ukraine, as well as for strengthening EU's own defense production potential, including the production of more ammunition for Ukraine.