Carpets In Dalton Unveils New Website For Custom Rugs And Luxury Carpet

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dalton, GA, Feb 3, 2024: Carpets in Dalton, a leading online retailer of flooring products at wholesale prices, has launched a new website to offer a better shopping experience for its customers. The new website, , features a wide range of luxury carpet suitable for custom size rugs for home owners and interior designers. The website is powered by a highly customized version of Woocommerce, which enables customers to order samples, get custom rug quotes, and request a quote directly from any product page. Customers can also contact a sales representative for a more personalized experience.



The new website allows customers to easily browse and shop by brands, such as Stanton Carpet, Prestige Mills, and other popular flooring brands. This is particularly convenient for interior designers who have specific design preferences for their projects. While shopping by brand is important, other browsing options are just as easy to use, such as pattern, fiber, construction, etc. The shopping and quoting system was painstakingly designed for both mobile and desktop users.



Jim Daniels, the president of Carpet and Rug, Inc., the parent company of Carpets in Dalton, said, ï¿1⁄2We have been at the forefront of selling carpet online from Dalton, Georgia for 25 years. We keep evolving with the internet and the market.ï¿1⁄2 Mr. Daniels added, ï¿1⁄2Our main goal is to save our customers as much money as possible while providing the best service. Itï¿1⁄2s not just technology, our people are what make our business stand out. Our new website makes it much easier for our customers to do business with us.ï¿1⁄2



The new website is a game changer for interior designers and homeowners who want to buy custom rugs and luxury carpet without the hassle and the high cost. The big box stores cannot compete with Carpets in Dalton on factory direct prices and customer service. ï¿1⁄2We are excited about 2024 and all the new things we will offer to our customers with our new website,ï¿1⁄2 said Mr. Daniels.



