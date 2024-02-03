Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki Engages In Bilateral Talks With Italian Officials

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation, on 1 and 2 February, met and held talks with the Italian Minister of Defense and other heads of various institutions and companies aimed at enhancing bilateral ties and exploring avenues for mutual cooperation.

In the meeting with Mr. Guido Crosetto, the Italian Minister of Defense, on 2 February, President Isaias articulated Eritrea's commitment to fostering a partnership based on equality and mutual respect. The talks underscored Eritrea's strategic importance in the Red Sea region, emphasizing its unique position of peace, stability, and military strength.

Minister Crosetto highlighted the deep-rooted historical connections between the two nations, expressing Italy's keen interest in expanding their collaborative efforts. He pointed out the critical role of the Red Sea's stability for the Mediterranean region and voiced his aspiration for enhanced cooperation to address the existing challenges.

Furthering the agenda of bilateral engagement, President Isaias on 1 February, met with heads of Alpitour Enterprise, a company involved in the tourism sector. Indicating that Eritrea has vast tourism potential noting it possesses 1,200 km coastline and over 300 islands, President Isaias invited the enterprise to visit Eritrea in the near future and craft a joint tourism development plan in cooperation with Eritrean experts.

President Isaias and his delegation, on 2 February, also visited a waste recycling factory that is located in the city of Viterbo, 70 km from Rome.

