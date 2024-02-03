Kuwait Mod Calls For Single GCC Approach To Tacking Extremism, Terrorism

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah said Saturday the State of Kuwait believes in the importance of collective action towards forming a single approach to empowering the armed forces to counter all forms of extremism and terrorism.

He urged upgrading the operating system of and capabilities of the armed forces of the members of the Islamic Military Counter-Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) to make them better able to face up any security challenges in the future.

Sheikh Fahad was addressing to the second meeting of IMCTC's Council of Defense Ministers being held in Riyadh under the chairmanship of Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khaled bin Salman, according to a statement from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense.

He called on IMCTC's member countries to capitalize on the fraternity and joint destiny among them in promoting military coordination with a view to ensuring their territorial unity and safety.

"The exceptional conditions on regional and international scales require ensuring the maximum degree of preparedness for any emergency through modernization of the military cooperation system of the Islamic Coalition," Sheikh Fahad stressed.

He expressed confidence that the armed forces of the IMCTC are able to discharge their duties and tasks based on their huge resources and capabilities.

On behalf of Kuwait, Sheikh Fahad appreciated the great efforts being made by the coalition partners to promote cooperation and coordination among their forces.

He thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, for their efforts to protect international peace and security and support the main causes of the Arab and Muslim nations.

Sheikh Fahad also thanked Prince Khaled bin Salman for hosting the IMCTC second meeting, and for the warm reception and hospitality given to the Kuwaiti delegation to the meeting. (pickup previous)

