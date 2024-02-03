Pasupati Paras Constitutes RLJP's New Parliamentary Board

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 4 (IANS) Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) led by Union Minister Pasupati Kumar Paras has constituted a new parliamentary board of the party and given the charge to former MP and 'Bahubali' leader Surajbhan Singh.

Besides Singh, Paras also appointed 21 members to new parliamentary board.

The move has been taken in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, Vaishali MP Veena Singh was the president of RLJP parliamentary board but as she went with Chirag Paswan, Paras dissolved the parliamentary board.

Surajbhan Singh is considered a Bahubali leader from Mokama region of Patna. He has multiple cases lodged against him in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Surajbhan Singh contested the Bihar Assembly election from Mokama in 2000 from jail and defeated Dilip Singh, the brother of another Bahubali Anant Singh.

In 2004, Ram Vilas Paswan, after the formation of LJP, gave ticket to Surajbhan Singh from Ballia Lok Sabha seat and he won the poll. His brother Chandan Singh is a MP from Nawada Lok Sabha constituency.

--IANS

ajk/sha