Four Detained With Forged Tickets In J&K's Srinagar Airport

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 4 (IANS) Security forces on Saturday detained four locals who used forged tickets to enter J&K's Srinagar airport.

Officials said that four local persons were detained by the security forces at Srinagar airport after they were found in possession of forged air tickets.

"All the detained persons were later handed over to the concerned police station for further investigation. The detained persons include Mohammad Ashraf Sheikh of Chattabal Srinagar, Junaid Ahmad Bhat of Utterosu Anantnag, Aaqib Mushtaq of Lal Bazar Srinagar and Sakir Mushtaq of Eidgah, Srinagar.

"On preliminary investigations it was found that the motive of the accused persons was to see off their parents, who were leaving for 'Umrah' (Pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia other than the Hajj)," an official said.

