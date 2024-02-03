Decorated Combat Veteran Geoffrey Grammer, Democrat For U.S. Congress In Maryland's 6Th, Statement On Military Strikes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, U.S.A., February 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Maryland 6th congressional district Democratic candidate, Geoffrey Grammer, a decorated combat U.S. Army Colonel (Ret.) issued the following statement regarding the U.S. retaliatory strikes to the drone attack by an Iran-backed militia on an American base that killed three service members:“Thank you to the pilots and ground crews that made yesterday's mission possible. I am in agreement with President Biden's definitive and appropriately proportional response to the attacks on U.S. troops from Iranian proxy groups. It is my hope that Congress will put politics aside and support the President on this critical mission. As President Biden said, 'Let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond.' As Americans, we must be united in supporting our men and women in the military.”Geoffrey Grammer is a physician and psychiatrist who completed three deployments: twice to Iraq and once to Afghanistan, leading mental health professionals into remote combat areas to care for soldiers. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and the Combat Action Badge for direct combat engagement.###_____________Geoffrey Grammer is a retired member of the United States Army. The use of his military rank, job titles, and images in uniform does not imply endorsement by the Department of the Army or the Department of Defense. Additionally, the use of individuals' names or affiliated organizations does not imply endorsement._____________To gain insight into Geoffrey Grammer's campaign and its core values please watch his campaign video, which has garnered over 300,000 views on X: Securing Our Democracy.For further information, press inquiries, or to learn more about Geoffrey Grammer's campaign, please contact Carolena Lund at 240-513-8425.

