Swiss Healthcare Costs Rise Steeply

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) class="lead-text" lang="EN-GB" xml:lang="EN-GB">The cost of compulsory health insurance in Switzerland rose by 4.6% in 2023 compared to the previous year, raising the bill per insured person to CHF4,513.



This content was published on February 3, 2024 - 12:46 February 3, 2024 - 12:46 Keystone-SDA

These are the results of a study by the Curafutura association, an alliance of four health insurers focused on bringing improvements to the Swiss healthcare system.

The costs rose the most in the area of physiotherapy, with an increase of 7%. This is due to a long-term trend as more conservative treatments are carried out, Curafutura said on Saturday.

Costs also rose by 6.1% in the area of help and care outside the hospital. A significant increase in costs was also recorded in the inpatient hospital sector, with an increase of 5.3%.

This is unexpected because the trend is moving from inpatient to outpatient care. More and more operations can be carried out on an outpatient basis. Drug costs also rose by 4% in 2023 compared to the previous year.

For comparison: In 2022, a cost increase of 2.6% was recorded compared to the previous year.