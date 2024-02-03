Startup Ecosystem Flourishing In Andhra Pradesh Creating Jobs

(MENAFN- KNN India) Andhra Pradesh, Feb 3 (KNN)

The startup landscape in Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) has experienced remarkable growth, with the number of recognised startup companies surging from 161 in 2019 to 586 in 2023, according to Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Prakash.

This positive trend has translated into a notable rise in direct employment opportunities generated by recognised startups in the state, climbing from 1,552 jobs in 2019 to 5,669 in 2023, reported hindu.

Providing insights during a session in the Rajya Sabha, Mr. Prakash disclosed that at the national level, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) recognised 10,604 startups in 2019, skyrocketing to 34,779 in 2023.

Simultaneously, direct employment opportunities offered by startups across India witnessed a substantial surge, escalating from 1,23,071 jobs in 2019 to 3,90,512 in 2023.

As of December 31, 2023, a total of 1,17,254 startups were recognised under the DPIIT, creating over 12.42 lakh direct jobs.

Significantly, there is now at least one recognised startup in every state and Union Territory, spanning over 80 per cent of the country's districts.

Since its inception, the Startup India initiative has witnessed 55,816 recognised startups led by women, showcasing a commitment to diversity and inclusion in the entrepreneurial landscape.

(KNN Bureau)