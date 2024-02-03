Unprecedented Surge In Vehicle Sales In India: PM

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 3 (KNN)

In a speech at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, held from Feb 1-3 in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared impressive statistics on the country's automotive and infrastructure sectors.



He stated“Since 2014, India has witnessed a surge in vehicle sales, with over 210 million vehicles sold, marking a significant increase from the 120 million in the preceding decade.”

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the remarkable growth in electric vehicle adoption, noting that a decade ago, only 2,000 electric vehicles were sold annually.



Today, the number has soared to 1.2 million, reflecting a substantial shift towards sustainable mobility.

Emphasising India's strides in infrastructure development, Modi spoke about the construction of engineering marvels such as the Atal Tunnel and Atal Setu, breaking records for speed and efficiency.



Over the past decade, the nation has witnessed a 60 per cent growth in passenger vehicles, illustrating the robust expansion of the automotive industry.

Modi also urged the industry to invest in research and development (R&D) for manufacturing batteries using locally sourced materials.



The Prime Minister concluded by highlighting the nation's achievements in infrastructure, including the construction of 75 new airports and around 400,000 rural roads in the last decade.

The developments underscore India's commitment to advancing both its automotive and infrastructure sectors.



He expressed confidence in India's rapid progress, asserting that the nation is on track to become the world's third-largest economy during the third term of his government, with general elections scheduled for April-May this year.

(KNN Bureau)