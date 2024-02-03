The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Teams Up With Inter Miami CF To Realise Dreams For Wish Kids, Specially Abled Athletes And The Inclusive Community

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) mo-p1 mo-grey" lang="en"> HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 February 2024 - The Tatler XFEST Hong Kong, 'Hong Kong Team vs Inter Miami CF' football match, the city's mega event, will kick off tomorrow. As the exclusive hotel partner of the event, The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong shares the passion and joy of soccer with the world's soccer fans and hopes to spread the spirit of care and positive energy to the community. Promoting the spirit of social inclusion through the event, Inter Miami CF stars including eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and Argentina's World Cup Champion Lionel Messi, teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, today met with Hong Kong's retired athlete and six-time Paralympic gold medalist So Wa Wai, Special Olympics Hong Kong soccer team player Lee Ho Yung, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Network for the Promotion of Inclusive Society Kim Mok, and two children from Make-A-Wish® Hong Kong, to cheer them on and promote the spirit of "Hope" together.





Ms Nikki Ng (right), Non-Executive Director of Sino Group, Kim Mok (middle) and the Inter Miami CF superstars.





So Wah Wai and the Inter Miami CF superstars.





Ms Nikki Ng, Non-Executive Director of Sino Group, said, "we believe that soccer is one of the most popular sports in the world, representing energy and passion. As Make-A-Wish® Hong Kong enters its 25th anniversary year, The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel, as the event's exclusive hotel partner, is delighted to share this meaningful opportunity with the children to meet their favourite soccer stars and make their dreams come true. The encouragement by a sports hero is one of the strongest forms of motivation, and we are very grateful to Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Hong Kong's very own specially abled athletes who were invited to meet the Make-A-Wish children and offered them messages of support."









Messi presents a signed photograph to a wish kid.

Over the years, Make-A-Wish® Hong Kong has been dedicated to creating life-changing wishes come true for children suffering from critical illnesses. The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel hopes to join hands with international soccer superstars to fill their lives with hope, strength, and happiness. At the event, two soccer-loving wish kids had their wishes come true as they got up close and personal with their idols. Additionally, So Wa Wai, Lee Ho Yung and Kim Mok also had the opportunity to meet and interact closely with their soccer heroes. The iconic presence of soccer superstar Messi, his teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets on the international football stage remains an unforgettable experience for all present. The soccer stars demonstrated exceptional kindness and warmth towards the young fans, with Messi going the extra mile by presenting a signed photograph to one of the wish kids, leaving him immensely thrilled.









Group photo of Ms Nikki Ng (third from the left), So Wah Wai (third from the right), Lee Ho Yung (second from the left), Kim Mok (second from the right) and Yim Wai Yan Veronica (Rightmost), and Make-A-Wish Hong Kong's wish kids.

The Tatler XFEST Hong Kong is the first international tournament of its kind for Inter Miami CF, and will kick off tomorrow (February 4) at the Hong Kong Stadium with an all-star line-up of players, including eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and Argentina's World Cup champion Lionel Messi, teammates Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. As the exclusive hotel partner of the event, The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel offers a series of exclusive accommodation and dining experiences that sold out quickly. Additionally, the hotel has specially created a themed spot in the hotel lobby for fans from all over the world to join in the fun.









