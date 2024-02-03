Toobit To List Slopy (SLOPY) For Spot Trading On February 3, 2024, At 10 AM UTC

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce the listing of Slopy (SLOPY) for spot trading. The listing is scheduled to take place on February 3, 2024, at 10 AM UTC. Slopy is a unique meme token built on the Ethereum blockchain, featuring a dynamic royalty system that rewards random token holders during transactions.

About Slopy (SLOPY): Uniting Fun, Creativity, and Unity in Meme Culture

Slopy (SLOPY) stands out as a one-of-a-kind meme character created from the fusion of an axolotl and a dragon, embodying the spirit of fun, creativity, and unity within the crypto space. The token leverages the popularity of meme culture to engage a wider audience, bringing an exciting and unique experience to crypto enthusiasts.

Key Features of Slopy (SLOPY):

– Dynamic Royalty System: Slopy features a dynamic royalty system where a commission is randomly awarded to one of the SLOPY token holders during transactions. This unique feature encourages active participation and engagement among token holders.

– Emission and Distribution: Slopy has a fixed total supply of 888,000,000,000,000 tokens. The initial distribution occurs through a fair and transparent process, allowing community members to participate in the Buy/Sell of tokens. The fixed emission ensures a controlled supply, with no additional tokens created beyond the initial allocation.

– Master Wallet: The Master Wallet is a special status exempt from paying transfer fees. It also receives royalties from transactions randomly, similar to the TIDY wallet. To obtain the Master Wallet status, an address must hold a minimum balance of SLOPY tokens. The contract owner has the authority to manually add wallets to the Master Wallet list for technical wallets (Exchanges, Dapp, Dev).

Community and Innovation:

Slopy is not just a meme token; it symbolizes unity, creativity, and fun within the crypto space. The project's primary goal is to build a resilient and united community that flourishes through innovative solutions. By incentivizing participation and rewarding token holders, Slopy aims to cultivate a groundbreaking meme community on the Ethereum blockchain.

Join the Slopy Community on Toobit:

Toobit welcomes all users to join the Slopy (SLOPY) community and actively participate in spot trading. The listing will provide an opportunity for crypto enthusiasts to engage with Slopy's dynamic features and be part of an exciting journey in the crypto meme world. For the latest information and updates on the Slopy (SLOPY) listing, visit Toobit's platform .

About Toobit:

Toobit is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets. Toobit offers a range of trading options, including futures contract trading, spot trading, OTC, and various other modes. Since the platform's inception, its primary focus has been on guaranteeing transparent and fair transactions while ensuring ample market depth and liquidity. Continuously expanding its offerings, Toobit is dedicated to catering to the ever-evolving needs of the cryptocurrency community.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Yvonne Z.

Email: ...

Website: