QNB Group Holds Annual Strategy Conference In Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, held its annual Strategy Conference in Doha on February 2-3, marking its 60th anniversary.

Over 160 participants attended the event, with representatives from QNB head office and its international network.

The conference has been held on a yearly basis for over a decade with the aim to engage QNB's leaders in a dialogue over the bank's vision, strategy, performance, group-wide synergies as well as future objectives.

In 2023, QNB Group witnessed another year of a robust financial performance and growth. The bank continued with progress on the execution of its 2025 strategy, and additionally progressed on its risk, control and regulatory agendas.

QNB Group's strategy focuses on its core business as a corporate wholesale bank while emphasising the importance of innovation and sustainability as strategic imperatives.

Both topics are fully integrated as strategic pillars into the group's strategy, business and operating model.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa. Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the group extends to some 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services.

The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating through more than 900 locations, with an ATM network of 4,800 machines.

