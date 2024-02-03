Qatar Chamber Sign Cooperation Agreement With Young Entrepreneurs Club

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Chamber and the Young Entrepreneurs Club recently signed an agreement to enhance cooperation between both parties and facilitate participation in seminars, fairs, workshops, and any other relevant events.

The agreement was signed by QC Acting General Manager Ali Saeed bu Sherbak Al Mansori and President of the Club, Ibrahim Khalid Al Sulaiti.

In a statement, Ali bu Sherbak Al Mansori said that signing the agreement with the Young Entrepreneurs Club stems from the Chamber's keenness to support entrepreneurs and increase their contribution to the national economy.

He also said that this step would enable entrepreneurs to participate in events organized by the Chamber, with the aim of educating them economically and maximizing their active involvement in the economy, as they constitute a major part of the private sector.

For his part, Ibrahim Al Sulaiti said, ''We are honoured to sign this agreement with the Qatar Chamber to cooperate in organizing seminars, exhibitions, workshops, and any other events targeting entrepreneurs, thus contributing to enhancing the role of young entrepreneurs in the economy."

He also said that the Club was established as a non-profit initiative affiliated with the Ministry of Sports and Youth, emphasizing its aim to develop the capabilities and skills of young people and to initiate projects in various fields, including social, sports, cultural, economic, and others.

The Ministry of Sports and Youth has recently launched a club for young entrepreneurs, bringing together a group of young Qatari entrepreneurs, who have made their mark in entrepreneurship and project development in the social, sports, cultural fields among others. (QNA)

MENAFN03022024000067011011ID1107805214