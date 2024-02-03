Exciting Activities Await Families And Kids At Expo Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Expo 2023 Doha has lined up many exciting events and activities for families and kids throughout February and March. Educational activities, games and performances await the visitors at the Family, Cultural and International zones at the expo.

The Magic Wings and Recycling Bins Musical Play at the Family Amphitheatre of the Family Zone will run until February 8. The show lends the experience of the enchanting journey of The Magical Butterfly. It's a vibrant children's show celebrating the wonders of nature and promoting environmental consciousness. Visitors can join the lively cast as they embark on a mission to tackle littering and promote recycling, spreading a powerful message of environmental care and unity. The shows are held from 5:30 pm to 6 pm, from 7. 30 pm to 8 pm and 9 pm to 9.30 pm.

The Nation of Plants exhibition runs until March 28 at the Biodiversity Museum of the Family Zone from Saturday to Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm and on Fridays from 1 pm to 10 pm. The exhibition highlights trees' superpowers while offering engaging videos and interactive installations that help the visitors investigate the intelligence, learning, memory and communication of plants.

The 365 Days of Activities Programme at the Family Zone is a combo of exciting outdoor adventures that offer a fantastic full-body workout. The programme offers diverse challenges, demanding strength, balance and coordination for an exhilarating experience. To run until March 28, the activities are held from 3.15 pm to 5.15 pm.

The Dadu Gardens lends an opportunity to explore, play and learn in nature's wonderland. At the International Zone, the garden is open from 4 pm to 8 pm until March 29.

Visitors can dive into a world of immersive nature-based experiences at Dadu Gardens, which is a centrepiece of Expo 2023 Doha. With nine unique facilities including the Edible Garden, Garden Atelier, and Amphitheatre, this enchanting space caters to children and families while offering hands-on gardening, creative workshops and captivating events. Visitors aged 0-12 along with their families can expect a safe and educational environment, where learning, play and nature exploration seamlessly merge. Dadu Gardens promises an unforgettable journey of discovery, creativity, and connection with the natural world.

