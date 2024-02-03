PM, UN Secretary-General Discuss Gaza Developments, Humanitarian Aid

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met here Saturday with Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.

During the meeting, they discussed Qatar-UN co-operation relations and the latest developments in the Middle East, especially the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to ways to continue the sustainable entry of humanitarian aid into all areas of the Strip.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs underlined the role played by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), in assisting millions in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.

He warned of the disastrous repercussions that could result from stopping its funding. He also called for separating the agency as an international institution with well-established values and traditions from the allegations against a number of its employees who are under investigation.

The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo attended the meeting.

