Prime Minister Meets UN Secretary-General

New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met here today with Secretary-General of the United Nations HE Antonio Guterres.

During the meeting, they discussed Qatar-UN cooperation relations and the latest developments in the Middle East, especially the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to ways to continue the sustainable entry of humanitarian aid into all areas of the Strip.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs underlined the role played by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), in assisting millions in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon. His Excellency warned of the disastrous repercussions that could result from stopping its funding. He also called for separating the agency as an international institution with well-established values and traditions from the allegations against a number of its employees who are under investigation.

HE United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and HE United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo attended the meeting.