Meteorology Department Warns Of Strong Wind Tonight

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Sunday will see scattered clouds and become cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will see scattered clouds becoming partly cloudy at times, the report added, warning of warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 06 to 16 knot gusting to 24 knot at places at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 15 to 25 knot gusting to 35 knot at times.

Visibility will be 04 to 09 kilometer. Sea state inshore will be 3 to 5 feet. Offshore will be 4 to 8 feet rises to 12 feet at times.