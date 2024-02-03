Maldives Alleges India Coast Guard Activity In Its Territory, Seeks Clarification: '... Against All International Laws'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid the ongoing row between India and Maldives, the latter accused Indian coast guard personnel were recently spotted on three Maldivian fishing vessels and sought why they boarded the vessels without consultation per the Maldives defense ministry, they were informed on Wednesday that personnel from a foreign military had boarded a Maldives fishing vessel. Later as they reached the vessel, they realised that the members were the Indian coast guard.

Defense ministry statement said,“On Feb. 1, 2024 , the foreign ministry of the Maldives has asked (India) officially for the details of the operation that was carried out while Maldivians were fishing in the Maldivian exclusive economic zone, without any coordination with the relevant authorities and against all international laws.”

There was no immediate response from the Indian government to the Maldivian allegations dispute between India and MaldivesThe recent election of a pro-China leader in the Maldives has intensified tensions between India and China, both vying for influence in the strategically located nation along key sea routes.

President Mohamed Muizzu, formerly part of an \"India Out\" campaign, has exacerbated the situation by demanding the removal of Indian military personnel stationed in some islands. He campaigned for the presidency on the same promise and made an official request to India soon after his election Friday contradictory statements emerged from the two countries in relation to the withdrawal of Indian troops Maldives foreign ministry said in a statement that officials from both countries met in New Delhi and agreed that India would begin withdrawing troops from the Maldives on March 10 and complete the process by withdrawing from all three aviation platforms by May 10. But an Indian foreign ministry statement did not mention a withdrawal, saying instead that both sides agreed on a set of solutions.

The dispute between the two countries worsened last month when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted pictures on social media of himself strolling and snorkelling on the beaches of Lakshadweep, an Indian archipelago that looks nearly identical to the Maldives islands.(With agency inputs)



