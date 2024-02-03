ISL 2023-24: Lobera Applauds Odisha FC's Resilience In Narrow Win Against Kerala Blasters; WATCH Highlights

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera praised his team's performance following their narrow 2-1 win against Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium on Friday.

Despite trailing at halftime, the Kalinga Warriors staged a remarkable comeback in the second half, thanks to Roy Krishna's brace. Kerala Blasters FC initially took the lead with Greek forward Dimitrios Diamantakos finding the net with a clinical finish inside the penalty area. However, Odisha FC displayed resilience and determination to secure their fifth consecutive home victory. Notably, Roy Krishna's two goals in the match propelled him into the elite club of players with 50 ISL goals, joining the ranks of Bartholomew Ogbeche and Sunil Chhetri.

While delighted with the win, Sergio Lobera acknowledged the challenge his team faced, especially after their recent 3-2 defeat against East Bengal FC in the Kalinga Super Cup final.

“I'm very happy because we got three very important points against a very good opponent team, but we need to analyse the game. It is not easy coming from a big loss at home in terms of expectations and losing one trophy,” Lobera stated in the post-match press conference.

Lobera noted that his players weren't mentally sharp in the first half, leading to some mistakes. However, he expressed satisfaction with their second-half display, where they rebounded after conceding a goal, demonstrating their resilience and determination to secure the victory.

“In the first half, we played more thinking about the previous match,” he said.

“We were making mistakes, which is not usual for us, but I am very happy and proud of my players because of the comeback in the second half after conceding the goal. We showed everyone in the second half what kind of team we are, and we need to be till the end (of the season),” he added.

Lobera considers these three points crucial for his team, believing that securing them against formidable opponents will position his side comfortably on the points table by the season's end.

“I think it's a very tough game. Getting three points in this kind of match can be remembered at the end of the season because it gives us good opportunities at the table to get something important,” he opined.

Lobera's team has demonstrated their unwavering spirit and resilience multiple times this season, earning points after falling behind. Discussing his halftime instructions, Lobera revealed that he encouraged his players to maintain belief in themselves and their playing style.

“Especially (asked the players) to increase their confidence and collective spirit. When we are making mistakes, we need to think about the next one. We cannot play in the past,” he shared.

“I think their chances were because of our mistakes in the first half, and I thought the players need to increase their motivation for the second half, keep believing in themselves, and be loyal to our style of play by having more possession of the ball,” he added.

Next, Odisha FC is scheduled to face Hyderabad FC on Monday at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. The coach emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and energy, urging his players to capitalize on their performance and strive for victory against Thangboi Singto's team.

“We need to be ready. These kinds of games could be dangerous because people think Hyderabad FC are in a difficult situation. It's true, but they have quality players, young players; they did a very good Super Cup for me; they played very good football, and we need to be careful,” he asserted.

"Sometimes, if you are overconfident, you can have problems. I think they deserve all of our respect. They are going to compete well, and if we do not give our 100%, I'm sure we are not going to win the game,” he concluded.