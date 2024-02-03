Valentine's Day: Agra to Alleppy; 7 romantic places to visit in India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover romance in India this Valentine's Day with these enchanting destinations. From the royal charm of Udaipur to the serene backwaters of Alleppey, each place offers a unique romantic experience. Explore the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra or relax on the pristine beaches of Goa. Whether it's the Himalayan beauty of Shimla or the tropical allure of Andaman, these destinations promise unforgettable moments for couples

Udaipur is famous for its stunning palaces, shimmering lakes, romantic ambiance. The City Palace overlooking Lake Pichola, boat rides, the beautiful Jag Mandir are romantic spots

Nestled in Himalayas, Shimla provides a picturesque setting for couples. The snow-capped mountains, scenic landscapes, and colonial architecture create a magical atmosphere

Known for its beautiful beaches and vibrant nightlife, Goa offers a perfect blend of relaxation and excitement. Enjoy a romantic beachside dinner

For a unique romantic experience, consider a houseboat stay in Alleppey's backwaters. Drift along the serene canals and enjoy the peaceful surroundings

Home to the iconic Taj Mahal, Agra is synonymous with love. Visiting the Taj Mahal at sunrise or sunset is a magical experience. Explore the Agra Fort and Mehtab Bagh

Havelock Island, Radhanagar Beach, and Neil Island are perfect for a romantic beach retreat

Known as the 'Queen of Hill Stations,' Ooty is a charming destination with its lush tea gardens, pleasant weather, and colonial architecture. Take a boat ride on Ooty Lake