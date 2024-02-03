Berries to Avocado: 7 fruits to eat for long, lustrous hair

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Unlock the secret to radiant locks! Dive into a world of luscious hair with these seven fruits. Packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and essential nutrients, these natural wonders contribute to healthy hair growth, shine, and strength. Discover the delicious path to your best hair ever

Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are rich in vitamins and antioxidants, which help in promoting hair growth and preventing hair damage

Oranges, lemons, grapefruits, other citrus fruits are excellent sources of vitamin C, crucial for collagen production. Collagen is essential for maintaining elasticity of hair

Avocado is packed with healthy fats, vitamins (such as vitamin E), and antioxidants. These nutrients can nourish the hair, making it shiny and preventing dryness

Bananas contain potassium, vitamins, and natural oils that can help improve the health of your hair. They also help in preventing hair breakage and split ends

Pineapple contains vitamin C, manganese, and antioxidants that can aid in collagen production, promoting hair strength and preventing hair breakage

Kiwi is rich in vitamin C, vitamin K, and antioxidants, which can contribute to a healthy scalp and promote hair growth

Papaya is loaded with vitamins A, C, and E, as well as folate. These nutrients help improve blood circulation to the hair follicles and encourage healthy hair growth