Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Compares Party Workers To Dogs, BJP Calls It Shameful (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday (February 3) addressed party workers at the Nyay Sankalp Workers Convention held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. During his speech, he issued a controversial statement after comparing party workers to dogs, suggesting that booth agents should be assigned work like checking a dog's bark before buying it.

Addressing the gathering, Kharge said, "Whatever booth agent you make, do it with some thinking. There is a saying in our country that 'just as one checks whether a dog barks properly while buying it or not, similarly the barking workers should be assigned the booth work."

Reacting to Kharge's analogy, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya denounced the statement as shameful. He emphasized the importance of booth agents as a crucial link within the party and criticized the Congress president's approach.

Kharge continued his critique of the Modi government, asserting that fear was ingrained in the Prime Minister's mind. He highlighted the rising instances of farmer and youth suicides, the burden of taxes and GST on the common man, and the preferential treatment given to the rich over farmers in terms of loans.

Accusing the BJP government of playing with the emotions of the people for the past 10 years, Kharge claimed that promises made to small businessmen were not fulfilled, and loans were selectively given to BJP-RSS affiliates.

He further criticized the government's use of agencies like ED, CBI, and IT to intimidate the opposition and alleged biased treatment towards politicians based on their party affiliations.