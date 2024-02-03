SPOTTED: Kartik Aaryan To Shamita Shetty; Celebs Elevate Style Game

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shamita Shetty to Kartik Aaryan and other celebrities were spotted throughout the day in the city. Let's check out their pictures

Shamita Shetty celebrated her 45th birthday and looked lovely in a pink dress as she posed with Mom and Raj Kundra

Aamir khan was seen at a dubbing studio in a kurta and jeans

Kunal Khemu arrives at Mumbai airport in a grey jacket and grey pants

Armaan Malik wore a green tracksuit as he was spotted at the airport departure

Fighter' actor Karan Singh Grover was spotted in the city wearing a black t-shirt and black pants

Kartik Aaryan wore a black shirt and white pants as he was spotted for look test of 'Bhul Bhulaiyaa 3'

Mahima Chaudhary was spotted in a blue top and denims at Mumbai International airport

Vidhyuth Jamwal was spotted in a rose pink sweatshirt at Mumbai airport