AI-Integrated Emotional Wellness Consultant Empowers AI Professionals

AI-Integrated Emotional Wellness (AIEW) refers to the broad interface of the cognitive abilities of AI and the complexity of human emotions.

- Mark D. Lerner, D YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Technology is advancing faster than our ability to adapt. Digital communication, such as text messaging, email, mobile apps, social media, and video conferencing, is replacing genuine face-to-face interaction.Unfortunately, correlated with this proliferation of technology is an alarming increase in mental health problems. Anxiety has become the most common mental illness in the United States, and depression is now the leading cause of illness and disability worldwide (World Health Organization).The National Center for Emotional Wellness defines emotional wellness as an awareness, understanding, and acceptance of our feelings and the ability to navigate challenges and change. The Center is committed to promoting emotional well-being for individuals and diverse organizations in our era of technological advancement and AI integration.Today, Mark D. Lerner, Ph.D., Chairman of the National Center, is consulting with AI leaders and the AI workforce, supporting AI development by integrating innovative AI technology and the complexity of human emotion. Dr. Lerner also provides confidential support for AI leaders and the workforce as they manage their emotional well-being while navigating the unique personal and professional challenges of their rapidly evolving roles.To learn more about The National Center for Emotional Wellness as well as AI-Integrated Emotional Wellness , please visit the Center.

