Viral Video: Muslim Youth Flawlessly Recites Ramcharitmanas Verse; Wins UP CM Yogi's Praise (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a heartwarming display of communal harmony, a viral video capturing a Muslim youth, said to be visually impaired, reciting a verse from the Ramcharitmanas to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has captured the essence of cultural inclusivity and shared heritage. The incident occurred during the inauguration of the 'Divine Art and Skills Exhibition' in Gorakhpur, where CM Yogi distributed tricycles and accessories to the disabled.

In the video that has been circulating widely on social media platforms, the Muslim man is seen flawlessly reciting the verse, "Ram Sita Ram, Sita Ram Jai Jai Ram," from Ramcharitmanas along with other Sanskrit verses. CM Yogi's response was one of genuine appreciation and admiration for the man's command over Sanskrit and Hindi.

Also read: Ayodhya's property rates skyrocket: Four-fold surge in four years ignites real estate boom

He praised the individual, acknowledging the pleasant surprise he had received. "You have given me a very pleasant surprise. You have such a good command of Sanskrit and Hindi, it is praiseworthy," CM Yogi expressed, reflecting the spirit of inclusivity and respect for cultural diversity.

The video has sparked various reactions on social media, with many citing it as a poignant example of communal harmony and the unifying power of literature and culture. It serves as a reminder of the rich tapestry of traditions and beliefs that form the cultural mosaic of India.

Also read:

'Ram lights a smoke for Sita...' Play lands Savitribai Phule Pune University in trouble; sparks outrage-WATCH

Amidst divisive narratives, incidents like these reaffirm the importance of fostering understanding and respect across religious and cultural lines. The act of reciting verses from the Ramcharitmanas by a member of the Muslim community not only showcases the depth of India's syncretic culture but also underscores the shared values and reverence for literary and cultural heritage that transcend religious boundaries.

Furthermore, the gracious reception of the recitation by CM Yogi highlights the significance of leaders promoting inclusivity and embracing diversity in a pluralistic society. Such gestures pave the way for dialogue, mutual understanding, and cooperation among different communities, fostering an environment of unity and goodwill.