'Avoid Labeling Guarantee Schemes As Freebies': Karnataka CM Appeals To Media

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Siddaramaiah emphasised that journalists should accurately represent these schemes, which aim to uplift the economic status of the poor and middle class. Rather than using divisive terms, he urged journalists to accurately report on such initiatives and verify information before publishing. Furthermore, the Chief Minister emphasized that journalists should find and reveal hidden agendas that slow down society's progress.

He criticised the trend of sensationalism in journalism and urged reporters to focus on issues that truly impact society's progress. Expressing concern over the influence of the media industry, Siddaramaiah cautioned against serving the interests of the rich at the expense of the poor. He reiterated his support for freedom of expression but emphasised the importance of maintaining dignity and professionalism in journalism.

Siddaramaiah underscored the historical role of journalism in India's struggle for Independence and emphasised its continued significance in upholding democracy. He urged journalists to uphold professionalism and honesty while leveraging technological advancements in their reporting.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of journalism in advocating for social justice, particularly in addressing issues of inequality and advocating for the underprivileged. He pledged to review the provision of free bus passes for rural journalists and take appropriate action to support their needs.