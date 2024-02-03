It's Confirmed! Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Expecting Their Second Child, Reveals AB De Villiers (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has affirmed the speculations surrounding Anushka Sharma's pregnancy. The Proteas cricket icon disclosed on his YouTube channel that Anushka, along with his close friend Virat Kohli, is anticipating their second child this year.

During a Question & Answer session with his social media followers, de Villiers shared the news about Kohli, shedding light on the couple's joyous anticipation.

Also read:

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Bumrah's brilliance puts India in command on Day 2 after Jaiswal's stellar double ton

"I did text him, hear from him. I cannot give too much information, all I know is he's fine and spending a bit of time with his family. That's the reason for missing the first few Test matches against England.

His second child is on the way, it's family time," de Villiers said while reading out his recent text chat between him and Kohli.

Kohli opted out of the initial two Tests against England in the ongoing five-match series citing personal reasons. He had previously missed the first T20I against Afghanistan last month for similar reasons.

Fans and followers of Indian cricket have been aware of Kohli's frequent breaks from the sport, but de Villiers has now clarified any doubts about the star batter's absence from the Indian team.

Speculation had been circulating regarding Anushka's pregnancy once again, though the star couple has yet to confirm the news officially.

Anushka Sharma's public appearances with her baby bump have strongly indicated that she and Kohli will be welcoming their second child after Vamika, born in 2021.

Also read:

Netflix's unique Virat Kohli tribute goes viral; 'select all squares with GOATs' gesture wins hearts