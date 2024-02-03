Former PM Deve Gowda Disapproves Of HD Kumaraswamy's Saffron Shawl Choice; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Addressing reporters in Delhi, Deve Gowda expressed his disapproval of Kumaraswamy's choice of attire, suggesting that he should have opted for the green shawl representing their party instead. By wearing the saffron shawl, Kumaraswamy indirectly endorsed a symbol associated with the BJP, raising eyebrows within political circles.

Asserting his stance, Deve Gowda stated that even in his engagements with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he would proudly wear the JD-S party's shawl, firmly rejecting the idea of donning saffron attire.



Responding to Deve Gowda's remarks, former BJP minister C.T Ravi defended the significance of saffron, describing it as a color imbued with millennia of heritage and symbolism. Ravi emphasised the virtues associated with saffron, including sacrifice, bravery, and confidence, highlighting its historical usage by revered figure such as Shivaji Maharaj.

Ravi emphasised that wearing a saffron shawl should be a matter of pride, refuting any notion of discomfort or reluctance associated with the attire. Ravi argued that Hindu organizations organized the protest, wearing saffron shawls against perceived anti-Hindu policies, and individuals should not shy away from embracing saffron as a symbol of their heritage and values.