Candidates List For LS Polls To Be Finalised After Consultation: Siddaramaiah


2/3/2024 1:45:08 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 4 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be prepared soon, adding that discussions regarding the selection of the candidates were underway.

He said this while speaking to the media in Davangere on Saturday.

Responding to Cabinet minister Laxmi Hebbalkarr's son aspiring to contest in Lok Sabha elections, he said that the number of ticket seekers is more in Congress and the list will be finalised after seeking opinion from local leaders, block committee presidents, MLAs and MPs.

