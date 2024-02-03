PMK To Make An Announcement On Alliance For LS Polls Soon: Anbumani Ramadoss

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 3(IANS) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), the political arm of the influential Vanniyar community in Tamil Nadu will announce its position on its alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha election soon, PMK state president and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss said on Saturday.

The PMK leader said that the party's general body will take a decision, adding that he would abide by the party's decision.

It may be recalled that PMK was part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2019 general elections, and it has to be seen with whom the party would align in Tamil Nadu.

Asked about the entry of Tamil superstar Vijay into politics, the PMK leader said: "I congratulate Vijay for floating a political party and entering politics. He should be working for the welfare of the people. This is what people entering politics must do."

He also said that Vijay should talk about his party's ideology, and urged him to work for the downtrodden and focus on people-centric policies.

He also said that there was an ego clash between Governor R.N. Ravi and the Tamil Nadu government, and due to this, people, universities, and students were suffering.

Asked about jailed Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthil Balaji continuing as a minister, he said "only Chief Minister M.K. Stalin could take a decision on this matter".

Anbumani Ramadoss also said: "We don't know why he has been continuing as a Minister without a portfolio for so long."

--IANS

aal/pgh