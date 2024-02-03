Rajasthan Govt Appoints Advocate General After HC Rap

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 3 (IANS) The Rajasthan government on Saturday appointed Rajendra Prasad as Advocate General two days after the High Court expressed displeasure over the delay in appointment.

Governor Kalraj Mishra has approved the proposal to name Prasad as the Advocate General.

Two days ago, the High Court had expressed its displeasure and sought a reply from the state government by February 5 regarding the appointment of Advocates General and Additional Advocates.

Senior Advocate Rajendra Prasad was Additional Advocate General in the Vasundhara Raje-led government.

An advocate, Ravindra Kumar Mathur had submitted the petition regarding the appointment of Advocate General which mentioned that even after almost two months since the formation of the government, Advocate General and Additional Advocates have not been appointed.

The High Court had issued an order saying that effective and adequate representation is not being given by the state.

The Law Secretary of the state of Rajasthan was called on January 24 to apprise the Court regarding the delay in the appointment.

At that time, the Law Secretary had sought some time from the High Court for appointment.

Later, the matter was taken to the High Court.

