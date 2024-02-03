PKL 10: Sumit’S High 5 Earns U.P. Yoddhas An Important Win Over U Mumba

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Some good defending by Sumit was complemented by raiders Gagana Gowda and Mahipal as the U.P. Yoddhas secured an impressive and important 38-23 victory over U Mumba in a Season 10 match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

U Mumba's multiple changes throughout the match did not do much to help the team out, despite Shivam's five points from off the bench but the U.P. Yoddhas get an important lifeline in the race for the playoffs.

The match tilted on either side as the defenders reigned supreme at the start. The U.P. Yoddhas and the U Mumba raiders were unsuccessful in their respective Do-Or-Die Raids early in the match, with U Mumba even sending star raider Pardeep Narwal off the mat to earn Super Tackle of their own.

This was the story of the first half before the U.P. Yoddhas went on a point-earning spree, making the most of their defensive and attacking forays. Another Do-Or-Die raid, and then an All-Out went their way, led by Mahipal and Gagana Gowda with four points each.

Among the U.P. Yoddhas defenders, the star was left corner Sumit, who also scored four points as his team took an 18-11 lead heading into the second half.

U Mumba made up for their mistakes at the start of the second half with some exceptional defending to get a second Super Tackle to their name. All-rounders Amirmohammad Zafardanesh and Santhapanaselvam played a key role in getting their team back into the game, and they had to stay on their toes as the U.P. Yoddhas kept up scoreboard ticking.

The U.P. Yoddhas upped the ante after the strategic timeout. They started with another All-Out against U Mumba, after which Sumit completed his High 5 with the elimination of raider Shivam. By then the match was already out of the hands of U Mumba, as the team led by Pardeep Narwal earned a massive victory to end their losing streak.

