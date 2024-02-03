Kerala Minister Takes A Swipe At State Cong After K'taka Announces Protest In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3 (IANS) The Minister for Local Self Government in Kerala, M.B. Rajesh, on Saturday took a swipe at the Congress leaders here after news surfaced that the Congress government in Karnataka will stage a protest in Delhi on February 7 against non-allocation of funds to address the drought situation in the southern state.

Rajesh said it was just the other day that the Congress leaders in Kerala were asking what's the need for a protest Delhi's Jantar Mantar on February 8.

“Incidentally, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had a meeting with Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan and his deputy P.K. Kunhalikutty during which he informed them about the need for a joint protest in Delhi by the ruling and opposition parties. But after the discussions, they decided not to take part in the protest. Now when the Karnataka government has announced a protest, what does the Congress leadership here have to say,” Rajesh asked.

Vijayan and his entire Cabinet are set to stage a protest by walking from the Kerala House in Delhi to the Jantar Mantar on February 8, where they will stage a sit-in demonstration against the Centre's 'shoddy' treatment towards Kerala on all fronts, especially for not clearing funds due to the state at a time when Kerala is passing through one of its worst ever financial crisis.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve also slammed the leadership of Satheesan and others for their non-cooperation.

“Either the Karnataka government has not seen the position of the Congress in Kerala, or perhaps their Chief Minister has agreed that a protest in Delhi is the only way out as adopted by the Left government here.

"The Congress leaders in Kerala still have time to join our protest. Just like the Karnataka government, we are also worried about our people and hence we want to tell the Centre that what it is doing is wrong,” Rajeeve said.

