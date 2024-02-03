PM Modi Launches/Lays Foundation For Projects Worth Rs 68,000 Cr In Odisha

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Feb 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation for projects worth more than Rs 68,000 crore in Odisha.

Addressing the gathering, Modi asserted that today is a significant occasion in the development journey of Odisha as development projects worth approximately Rs 70,000 crore are being launched in the education, railways, roads, electricity and petroleum sectors.

The poorer section of the society, labourers, working class, business owners and farmers, among all other sections of the society, in Odisha will get the benefits of huge development projects inaugurated on Saturday, he said, adding that it will also create thousands of new jobs for the youth of the state.

Modi highlighted the role of the Central government in the rapid economic development of Odisha during the last 10 years, saying:“The goal of a Viksit Bharat can only be achieved if all the states are developed."

The Prime Minister pointed out that Odisha's petroleum and petrochemicals sector witnessed investments worth about Rs 1.25 lakh crore, while construction of 50,000 km of roads in Odisha's rural areas under the PM Gram Sadak Yojna and 4,000 km of National Highway have also taken place in the state.

He also said that Odisha's income has increased 10 times after the change in mining policy.

“Odisha has so far received more than Rs 25,000 crore and the money is being used for the welfare of the people in the areas where mining is taking place” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also assured the people of Odisha that the Central government will continue to work for the development of the state with the same dedicated spirit.

Expressing happiness over the decision to confer Bharat Ratna to veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani, Modi said,“Honouring Advani ji with the Bharat Ratna is a symbol that the nation never forgets those who dedicate their lives to its service."

On Saturday, Modi inaugurated 412 km-long Dhamra-Angul Pipeline Section of Jagdishpur-Haldia & Bokaro-Dhamra Pipeline Project (JHBDPL).

Built at a cost of more than Rs 2,450 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga, the project will connect Odisha with the National Gas Grid.

Modi also dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation for multiple power projects worth about Rs 28,980 crore, including the NTPC Darlipali Super Thermal Power Station (2x800 MW) and NSPCL Rourkela PP-II Expansion Project (1x250 MW) in Sundargarh district.

He laid the foundation for NTPC Talcher Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x660 MW), in Angul district and the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) Talabira Thermal power project worth more than Rs 27,000 crore.

This apart, the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation coal infrastructure projects of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited worth around Rs 2,145 crore, which include the First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects - Bhubaneswari Phase-I in Talcher Coalfields in Angul and the Lajkura Rapid Loading System (RLS).

Modi also inaugurated the Ib Valley Washery, built at a cost of over Rs 550 crore in Jharsuguda district, and the 50 km-long second track of Jharsuguda-Barpali-Sardega rail line Phase-1 built by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, with an investment of Rs 878 crore.

Similarly, three road sector projects of National Highways, developed at a cumulative cost of about Rs 2,110 crore, were inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

The PM also dedicated to the nation and laid foundation for railway projects worth about Rs 2,146 crore. He laid the foundation for redevelopment of the Sambalpur railway station, whose architecture is inspired by the Sailashree Palace.

He also dedicated the Jharsuguda Head Post Office Heritage Building to the nation.

--IANS

gyan/arm