J&K Health Dept Seals Clinic Run By Fake Doctor In Anantnag

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 3 (IANS) The officials of the J&K health department on Saturday sealed a clinic in Anantnag which was allegedly being run by a fake doctor.

Officials said that the chief medical officer of Anantnag district on Saturday sealed the clinic named Medwin Medicate being run by a person named Gulzar Ahmad, whose medical degrees have been found to be fabricated.

The CMO of Anantnag has directed all private clinics being run in the district to submit the details of doctors practising there.

The order said that the details submitted must include basic personal information, degree details and MCI licence etc.

