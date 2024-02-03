Himachal Got Rs 1,782Cr Aid During Calamity: Nadda

(MENAFN- IANS) Dharamsala, Feb 3 (IANS) A total of Rs 1,782 crore has been given by the Centre to Himachal Pradesh as relief during the calamity in the monsoon last year, BJP national President J.P. Nadda said on Saturday.

"Congress leaders say that there was flood, we did not get anything. But I came on July 22 and Rs 180 crore had been sent by evening for relief work. On August 1, Rs 400 crore was again given for the maintenance of roads," he said, while sounding the poll bugle for the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Addressing a public meeting here, Nadda, who belongs to the hill state, asked the Congress: "When the floods occurred, did any Congress leader from Delhi come here? They came to seek votes, but when disaster came no one came."

He slammed the Congress government led by Sukhvinder Sukhu for its failure to fulfill the poll promises.

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, he termed it as an injustice 'yatra'.

"Few days ago, Congress MP D.K. Suresh said people of South India might have to demand a separate country if the injustice of not providing the rightful share of taxes to the southern states continued. And they forget that India is one," he said.

Nadda said no one in the Congress "is ready to say a word on this".

