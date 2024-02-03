Yemeni Press Published Analytical Article On Presidential Elections In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The website of Yemeni news agency ANN has published an
analytical article on the upcoming 7 February snap presidential
elections in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The article brings to the readers' attention that the
extraordinary presidential elections will be held in the conditions
of full ensuring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan after the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020 and
anti-terrorist activities of local character in September last year
in Garabagh.
"In September 2023, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces forced the
Armenian separatists in Garabagh to surrender and the tricolour
flag of Azerbaijan was raised in Khankandi after 30 years of
occupation. Thus, the new political reality that has emerged in the
South Caucasus region has been further strengthened," the
publication says.
The article says that 7 candidates will fight for the post of
President of Azerbaijan in the elections, and also contains
information about the establishment of polling stations in
diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan operating in foreign countries,
including Arab states.
