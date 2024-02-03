Zelensky Awards Scouts, Praises Inhulets Sinking Operation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky conferred high state honors on the servicemen of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence for“exceptional bravery” in performing special combat missions, including in destroying Russia's Ivanovets missile boat.

That's according to the president's press service , Ukrinform reports.

Addressing those present at the meeting in the Mariyinsky Palace, the head of state noted his pleasure at the opportunity to“personally thank them and all Defense Intelligence warriors”.

“You have done a lot. Defense Intelligence warriors have done a lot both on land and at sea. Russia truly feels the pain from your actions, from the actions of your brothers in arms, and it is crucial that the Russian instigators of this war daily suffer its consequences," Zelensky said.

The [resident highlighted the success achieved at sea, specifically when a defense intel operation destroyed the Ivanovets, a Russian missile boat deployed in occupied Crimea.

"A complex operation in the Donuzlav lake raid – six direct hits by naval drones to the Ivanovets' hull. It was mighty. And I thank you for that might," added the president.

Zelensky expressed confidence that the entire nation takes pride in the Defense Intelligence servicemen who execute missions of such complexity.

"It is an honor to have you. Our task is to protect and support you. I want to thank you for protecting the lives of all, risking yours," said the president.

The attendees also honored the memory of fallen war heroes with a moment of silence.

The head of state conferred on designated operatives the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi II and III classes and the Order of Courage III class.