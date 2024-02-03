Kuwait's Al-Qadsiya Wins First Match In West Asia Volleyball Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Al-Qadsiya made their debut in the second edition of West Asia Club Championship for volleyball with a win against Saudi side Al-Ibtisam 3-0, on Saturday
The tourney is taking place Sohar Sports Complex and set to continue until Feb 12.
The first group consists of Al-Qadsiya, Al-Ibtisam, Qatar's Arrayan, and Oman's Al-Seeb, while the second group includes Kuwait's Al-Kuwait, Qatar's Al-Arabi; who are meeting later today, in addition to Shabab Al-Hussain of Jordan, Bahrain's Al-Ahli and the host's Sohar. (end)
