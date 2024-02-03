Iran Cruises Into Asian Cup Semi-Finals After Beating Japan 2-1

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- Iran's team have booked a berth in the Asian Cup semi-finals after outrivaling Japan 2-1 on Saturday.

The first half ended 1-0 in favor of Japan when its player Hidemasa Morita netted the opener in the 28th minute.

In the second half of the game, Iran's Mohammad Mohebi equalized in the 55th minute, while his teammate Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored a 96th-minute penalty, ending the result in favor of his team.

By this win, Iran will meet, on Wednesday, either Qatar or Uzbekistan whose match will be played later in the day.

Meanwhile, Jordan's team will meet South Korea in a semi after beating Tajikistan 1-0 on Friday, while South Korea defeated Australia 2-1. It is the first time for Jordanians to play in Asian Cup semi-finals.

The championship kicked off on January 12 and will run until February 10. (end)

