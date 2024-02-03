(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Today Eccentex releases a new version of HyperAutomation Cloud with innovative features that improves efficiency, agility and customer satisfaction.

- Maksim Gill - Eccentex VP of ProductsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The new release of HyperAutomation Cloud includes three key features.#1 - The Solution Inventor AI now extended with 3 new skills that significantly improves user experiences and productivity:- Eccentex AI is now able to generate multi-level data models for CRM Parties that enables HAC users to define and maintain multi-level MDM schemas (for example if the CRM account is a B2B Telecommunication Provider, their record may contain all of their accounts, contracts and activities, etc.)- Enablement of multi-level data model for Case Management Parties now supports HAC users to handle data beyond customer accounts (for example if the CRM account is a Vendor, their record may contain all of their products, sales activities, recent complaints, etc.)- Eccentex AI is now able to generate multi-level data for Multi-Domain MDMs. A Multi-domain MDM manages the different types of master data in one centralized instance. MDM ensures that master data always remain consistent, accurate and complete that includes the whole CX ecosystem. As an extension to MDM, the Multi-domain MDM integrating the separated data management domains into a single system that expands the power and benefits of the solution and decreasing the complexity of data administration practices significantly.#2 - The Rule Engine of HAC now allows business analysts to configure even complex rules without writing a single line of code. This release also increases the system agility and improves the engine productivity while ensures easiness of use.#3 - As part of the new release, Eccentex HyperAutomation Cloud is now equipped with new-generation rich text editor for internal and external communication, which is lot more intuitive and convenient to use. This release comes with optional features like company-owned spell check integration that ensures the data never goes through a public cloud service. This is feature is especially important for companies that turn off Chrome's native spell check feature because they don't want customer data to be sent to the Google public services.Eccentex HyperAutomation Cloud natively supports Genesys Cloud CX Task Routing capability that allowing customers to send Tasks/Cases directly to the Genesys Cloud Task Router. This feature is effectively complements Genesys Cloud Task routing with Case Management features that embedded in Genesys Cloud Desktop seamlessly. In case of needs Eccentex HAC still able to send a Case/Task directly to Genesys Cloud without leveraging Genesys Task Distribution feature.Check out more onAbout EccentexEccentex delivers cloud-based Business Automation capabilities to customers in all size across all industries for customer service modernization, journey orchestration and back-office automation. Eccentex's flexible and unified HyperAutomation Cloud platform empowers businesses to rapidly deploy, easily extend and effortlessly change business applications to meet their strategic goals and keep up with the ever-changing customer needs.Throughout its history, Eccentex has delivered award-winning capabilities in Dynamic Case Management and Business Process Automation to help the world's leading brands and government entities to achieve breakthrough results in short term. With Eccentex businesses can achieve their Digital Transformation goals without sacrificing human centricity.

