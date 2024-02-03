Hyundai Motor India Showcases 'Mobility For All' At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Hyundai Motor India Ltd. showcased its technologically-advanced products at the first ever Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. Based on the theme 'Mobility for All', the Hyundai Motor India Pavilion in Hall No. 6, Pragati Maidan, presented the company's vision for India and highlighted its commitment to India.

Commenting on Hyundai Motor India's participation at Bharat Global Mobility Expo 2024, Puneet Anand, AVP and Vertical Head, Corporate Affairs, Hyundai Motor India, said, "We would like to congratulate the Government of India and Ministry of Commerce & Industries for envisioning this unique Bharat Global Mobility Expo 2024.

"It gave us an opportunity to showcase our products & technologies to the audience. As Hyundai Motor India, we take pride in our journey of localization, epitomising the 'Made in India, for the World' spirit. Our commitment goes beyond cars; it's a commitment to India's engineering prowess and growth.

"Achieving 100 per cent localisation in vital components reflects our dedication to the 'Make in India' initiative. Our state-of-the-art facilities across the nation, coupled with ongoing investments, underscore our vision for excellence. Hyundai's journey in India is more than just automobiles; it's a narrative of progress, community development, and a relentless pursuit of innovation, reflecting our enduring commitment to India's future."

Localisation Zone

Localisation has been pivotal in Hyundai Motor India's journey since its inception. As the foremost exporter of 'Made in India' cars globally, Hyundai's specialised localisation zone exemplifies the extensive utilization of parts from Indian manufacturers, showcasing the nation's engineering prowess.

In its ongoing commitment to enhancing localisation, Hyundai has achieved 100 per cent localisation in key components such as tires, panoramic sunroof, alloy wheel, and more.

The company is also working towards enhancing localisation ratio for manufacturing vehicles in India, including key car components, ECM-based Inside Rear View Monitor (IRVM), higher grade AGM technology battery, and a wide range of other components.

Reinforcing its commitment towards localisation, a dedicated team has been established to intensify its efforts, particularly for high-volume models, aligning with the government's 'Make in India' initiative.

The zone not only highlights Hyundai's advanced manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur, but also showcases the R&D facility in Hyderabad, corporate office in Gurugram, and the recently acquired Maharashtra facility, firmly establishing Hyundai's presence on the Indian map.

The comprehensive zone is complemented by a film illustrating Hyundai's manufacturing excellence, emphasising the company's dedication to delivering the highest quality vehicles globally.

Since its inception in 1996, Hyundai Motor India has consistently demonstrated a commitment to India, becoming the first OEM to export 'Made in India' vehicles worldwide and holding the position of the largest passenger vehicle exporter from India.

Hyundai has been a pioneer in the Indian automobile industry, introducing global technologies and features, and standardizing 6 airbags and 3-point seatbelts across its entire range.

Aligned with Hyundai's global CSR guideline of 'CONTINUE,' the Hyundai Motor India Foundation, initiated in 2006, has undertaken various social initiatives, including Art for Hope, telemedicine clinics, sports labs, Dhyan-Do, Drive for Progress, BeTheBetterGuy, and more, focusing on community development, healthcare, education, vocational training, and promoting safe mobility practices.

In 2023, Hyundai Motor India signed an MoU with the government of Tamil Nadu, committing INR 20,000 Crore over next 10 years for capacity expansion, new products, establishing a battery pack assembly facility, and improving charging infrastructure.

In 2024, an additional commitment of Rs 6,180 crore was declared by the company, including Rs 180 crore towards 'Hydrogen Valley Innovation Hub' in collaboration with IIT Madras.

Additionally, the company has signed an MoU with the State of Maharashtra for a long-term investment of Rs 6,000 crore for infrastructure upgradation and capacity expansion for its 1 million capacity goal. These endeavours underscore Hyundai Motor India's enduring commitment to India, paving the way for its sustained success in the country.

