BJP MLA Who Shot Shiv Sena Leader In Thane Police Station Sent To Police Custody Till Feb 14 (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Thane (Maharashtra), Feb 3 (IANS) An Ulhasnagar Court on Saturday remanded Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kalyan East MLA Ganpat Kalu Gaikwad to 11 days' police custody in connection with the sensational shootout incident on Friday night inside the Hill Lines Police Station here.

Ganpat Kalu Gaikwad, 56, who pumped six bullets into Shiv Sena's Kalyan chief Mahesh Gaekwad and his associate Rahul Patil, was presented before Magistrate A.A. Nikam on Saturday evening amid tight security.

The state prosecutor said that Ganpat Gaikwad had carried out the shootout inside the Hill Line Police Station of Ulhasnagar.

The police had recovered the licenced pistol, the sleuths wanted to nab the other accused in the crime, and hence sought 14 days remand for further investigations.

Ganpat Gaikwad's legal team led by lawyer Rahul Arote strongly opposed the police plea saying he (the accused) was an elected public representative, the shooting was not pre-planned and it was intended for self-defence.

Arote also questioned the police claims that Mahesh Gaekwad was shot six bullets and contended that the CCTV footage of the incident was 'deliberately leaked' to the media.

After hearing both sides, Magistrate Nikam sent Ganpat Gaikwad to 11 days' police custody, till February 14.

Earlier, there was speculation that in view of the sentiments among his supporters, he would be produced via video-conference but considering the grave nature of the crime, Ganpat Gaikwad was brought in person to the magistrate court amid tight security. Meanwhile, a huge crowd of Ganpat Gaikwad's supporters gathered outside the Ulhasnagar Court where he was produced this evening and later whisked off to a Thane jail.

The condition of Mahesh Gaekwad -- who underwent a six-hour marathon surgery early on Saturday when the 6 bullets lodged in the chest and shoulder were extricated -- continues to be 'critical' and he is on a ventilator at the Jupiter Hospital in Thane.

The murderous attack by a lawmaker has sparked furious reactions from the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's top leaders with demands for the resignation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home department.

Top MVA leaders like Nana Patole, Vijay Wadettiwar (Congress), Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Dr. Jitendra Awhad (NCP-SP), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena-UBT), Sushma Andhare and others slammed the MahaYuti government for turning Maharashtra into a 'lawless state' akin to some states in north India.

Amid a huge political furore, Fadnavis has ordered an SIT probe headed by Ulhasnagar Assistant Commissioner of Police Nilesh Sonawane into the incident.

In a shocker, around 9.40 p.m. on Friday night, Ganpat Gaikwad whipped out his licenced gun and open indiscriminate fire at Mahesh Gaekwad, Rahul Patil and Chainu Jadhav sitting opposite him inside the cabin of Hill Lines Police Station Senior Police Inspector Anil Jagtap.

--IANS

qn/pgh