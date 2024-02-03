Commissioning Services International Joins Neta’S International Accredited Company Roster

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai based engineering and commissioning firm touts NETA accreditation as mark of quality and collaborative partner

PORTAGE, Mich., Feb. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETA – InterNational Electrical Testing Association – is pleased to announce Dubai UAE based, Commissioning Services International (CSI) as the first International NETA Accredited Company (INAC) to join the professional trade association.



NETA Accredited Companies (NAC) and International NETA Accredited Companies (INAC) are third-party, independent electrical testing and engineering service businesses providing full-service testing, analysis, and maintenance of electrical power systems. NETA maintains a comprehensive accreditation process that accredits each company and certifies individual technicians with member organizations. NETA's accreditation standards assure the qualifications of NAC and INAC member companies, as well as the credentials of the member's individual technicians.

CSI has established itself as a leading provider of Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) engineering services, known for delivering top-quality results and exceeding customer expectations. The company's success can be attributed to several factors, including its focus on client satisfaction, commitment to innovation, and dedication to fostering a culture of excellence. CSI is also known for its innovative approach to engineering services, embracing new technologies and cutting-edge methodologies to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

When asked about their recent certification as a NETA INAC, CSI Co-Founder Mustafa Hammodeh related“CSI NETA Accreditation satisfies the requirements set forth by the InterNational Electrical Testing Association. This certification established important guidelines for industrial applications and is the international standard for electrical power system testing. For CSI to receive this designation, third-party, independent testing solutions must satisfy strict safety and quality assurance standards. The NETA requirements for accreditation are extremely stringent.”

Expounding further on the impact of joining NETA, Hammodeh stated,“At CSI, our constant goal is to provide our engineers and clients with access to all our accumulated knowledge and field expertise from special projects. Applying our technological solutions to field activities and training fulfills our goals of sharing, improving, and meeting the needs of smart buildings. CSI emphasis collaboration with NETA to widen a common horizon in MENA, Europe, and Africa region.”

“We strongly believe that CSI can represent NETA. Our relationship is a foundation for creating a wide range of communication networks through organized conferences and meetings with prominent Consultants, Contractors and Commissioning Agencies.”

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

NETA -InterNational Electrical Testing Association

Patrick Turner

Telephone: 888.300.6382

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at