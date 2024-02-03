Wuxi Boyu Plastic Machinery Showcases The Latest SPC Flooring Innovations At DOMOTEX 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUXI, China, Feb. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyu, a renowned brand in the flooring industry, took center stage at DOMOTEX 2024, underlining its position as a leader in SPC flooring manufacturing. As a leading SPC flooring manufacturer, Boyu captured the latest innovations and commitment to sustainability, demonstrated at the prestigious international flooring trade fair.



DOMOTEX is one of the largest and most influential global flooring trade shows, serving as an international center for networking from the flooring sector. Boyu's advanced SPC Flooring Production Line possesses a patented printed film synchronous matching system to ensure large extrusion volume, dispersibility, stability, and excellent accuracy throughout production. The SPC Parallel Twin Screw Production Line and the SPC Conical Twin Screw Production Line were unveiled at DOMOTEX to showcase the patented technology of EIR Embossing, further enhancing the design versatility.





Besides, the SPC flooring production lines embrace sustainability by reusing industrial waste, lowering toxicity, enhancing durability, and achieving recyclability with comprehensive sustainable solutions to flooring disposal issues. Boyu's R&D center underscores its ambition to stay at the forefront as a leading manufacturer and its commitment to continuously delivering innovation to the flooring industry. Boyu's R&D team extends their roles beyond machine repair, consistently empowering flooring equipment innovation by collaborating with top universities.

“As your trusted manufacturer in the sustainable flooring sector, we aim to provide high-quality, innovative, and eco-efficient extrusion production lines, ensuring top-notch performance and is designed with environmental consciousness. The flooring produced by our equipment boasts a green footprint, free of formaldehyde and heavy metals, aligning with our dedication to environmentally responsible solutions. As an inventor with a remarkable portfolio of 60 patents and your strategic partner, our ambition knows no bounds. As we set our sights on the horizon, we eagerly anticipate connecting with more clients from Europe,” said Boyu's CEO, Mr. Lu, in DOMOTEX 2024.

In conclusion, Boyu's presence at DOMOTEX 2024 marked a significant milestone. As Boyu looks ahead, there is a clear vision for continued excellence and innovation. Visit Boyu today to access more information on flooring production lines: .

